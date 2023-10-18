5 reasons to eat more strawberries

(NC) We all know we should eat more fruits and veggies. But did you know strawberries are one of the healthiest fresh fruits? Here are five reasons why eating this popular berry is a smart choice.

Immunity support: Just one cup of strawberries has 95 per cent of vitamin C for the day, which supports the immune system. Nutritional power: Strawberries are also packed with other beneficial nutrients including potassium and fibre. Digestive support: A serving of eight strawberries provides three grams of both soluble and insoluble fibre. Natural sweetness: Sweet-tasting and low in calories, strawberries offer a treat for your tastebuds without excessive sugar. Versatility: Strawberries can work for any snack or mealtime from a mid-morning energy boost to a healthy evening snack or a delicious accessory to a sweet or savoury recipe. Canadians can enjoy the delicious taste and health benefits of fresh strawberries year-round from strawberries grown in California. Find more nutritional information at californiastrawberries.com.