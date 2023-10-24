Alberta RCMP reminds drivers about winter driving safety

submitted by Alberta RCMP

As winter arrives, it brings colder weather, icy roads, and a reminder from the Alberta RCMP about the importance of safe winter driving.

On Oct. 23, 2023, RCMP officers across the province responded to over 277 collisions in relation to the poor weather conditions. Please ensure to take extra precautions when travelling or consider avoiding travel due to icy roads and blowing snow.

Before you hit the roads this winter, remember the following:

Get your vehicle ready for winter in the fall

Pack an emergency kit

Learn and practice winter driving techniques

Check your route on http://511.Alberta.ca prior to departure.

Remove all snow from your vehicle before each trip

Give yourself extra travel time in bad weather

Travel with a fully charged cell phone for emergency situations

Slow down and wear your seatbelt

