Our Morinville – The Week in Photos

Here are some shots our and your lenses captured this week.

The moon was waxing crescent at 43% illumination early in the evening on Saturday, Oct. 21. The Hunter’s Moon full moon is on Saturday, Oct. 28. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sturgeon pregame warm-up with Adam Dahoy (9), Spencer Demerais (2) and Bo Johnson (80). – Submitted Photo

From Left: Sturgeon Sting Captain Riley McQuade, Edmonton Oil Kings Captain Rhett Melnyk, and KC Columbians Captain Domenico Barone at the ceremonial puck drop during the U13 Sting’s home opener on Saturday, Oct. 21. – Submitted Photo

Morinville Jets forward Braydin Maio had firm control of the puck during Sunday’s home game against the Strathcona Bruins. The Jets secured an 8-4 win to extend their winning streak to eight straight games. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville King rookie Zachary Giacobbo battles to control the puck from Bonnyville Pontiac rookie Cameron Zelisko during a home game on Sunday, Oct. 22. The Kings lost 7-5, their fourth straight loss this season. – Stephen Dafoe Photo