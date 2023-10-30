Alberta RCMP reminds road users that the only thing scarier than ghosts and goblins on Halloween is reckless driving

submitted by Alberta RCMP

The Alberta RCMP offers the following traffic safety tips to ensure that everyone can have a safe and fun Halloween:

Don’t drive impaired: This Halloween, if you are going to consume alcohol or drugs, do not get behind the wheel. Make sure you have a safe place to stay or a designated driver to get home.

Expect the unexpected: Make sure you’re being extra cautious and aware of children who may be on sidewalks and streets trick-or- treating.

Keep your eyes on the road: If you’re going to be wearing a costume while driving, make sure that you remove your masks, eye patches, or anything else that might negatively impact your eyesight or cause you to become distracted.

“Every year on Halloween, we can expect to see an increase in foot traffic,” says Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “It’s important that everyone, drivers and pedestrians, are taking the proper precautions to ensure that we all have a safe and happy Halloween.”

