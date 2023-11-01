Coming Up Morinville’s Military History “Living Library”

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Mark your calendars for a unique opportunity to dive into the personal stories of local Canadian military heroes. On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Morinville Leisure Centre will host a “Living Library” event, offering a journey through veterans’ experiences, family members of veterans, active-duty military personnel, and local agencies dedicated to serving the military community.

The event is divided into two segments, the first from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., dedicated to school participation, and the second, open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This engaging event promises to be an eye-opening experience, a window into the lives of those who have served and continue to serve our nation.

The “Living Library” concept, a form of living history, offers attendees the chance to ‘check out’ living books – real people with stories to share. These are individuals who have served in various capacities, from armed conflicts and peacekeeping missions to disaster assistance, and the sometimes overlooked stories from the home front.

The event’s organizers have gathered a diverse group of participants, including the Morinville Legion, CanPraxis, Quilts of Valour, PSP, Millitary Family Resource Centre, the Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians) Morinville Museum, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Museum, VETs Canada, and the Edmonton Veterans Association Food Bank. The Poppy tree from the town office will also be on-site, serving as a powerful symbol of remembrance.

In addition to these participants, the event will feature six to eight tables where local military personnel and veterans will share their personal experiences. This living history exhibition allows attendees to have one-on-one conversations with these living books, gaining insights into the challenges and triumphs that have shaped their lives.

Not only will this event offer a glimpse into the rich military history of the region, but it also aims to highlight the essential work done by those who serve our military and veterans. Attendees can explore ways to show their support for these brave individuals and learn about the numerous local agencies that are dedicated to serving the military community.

This “Living Library” event is a drop-in program with no formal portion of the evening, providing attendees with the flexibility to explore the stories and histories that interest them most. Whether you have a deep-rooted connection to the military or simply a desire to learn about the incredible sacrifices and experiences of our local heroes, this event is sure to leave a lasting impact.