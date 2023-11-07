Business: 3 reasons you should have business insurance

(NC) Businesses are exposed to risks on a daily basis, such as customers injuring themselves, break-ins or theft, or being involved in a collision while making deliveries. If you are a small business owner, having the right insurance coverage can bring peace of mind that you are covered in unexpected situations.

Here are three reasons why small business owners should consider small business insurance coverage:

Your standard home insurance policy may not be enough. While some home insurance policies cover certain activities for your business, a standard home insurance policy may not be enough for a home-based business. The coverage limits may be much lower than the level of coverage you would receive through a business insurance policy. There are also certain types of coverage that your home insurance policy may not include. For example, if a client injures themselves while visiting your home office, your small business insurance policy may cover the associated legal fees and settlement costs if you’re found liable, while your home insurance policy may not. You can customize your policy based on your needs. Insurance policies can vary significantly from one business to another. Small business insurance offerings from some companies, like TD Insurance, are customized based on individual business needs. This means, you don’t have to worry about having a policy that isn’t a fit for your small business. You can get advice from a licensed insurance advisor to assess your insurance needs, based on factors such as your industry, your location and your scope of operation to identify the level of protection your business needs, and the risks you face. All commercial insurance is not the same. Commercial insurance policies can vary significantly from one business to another. It is crucial to understand the coverage options available to determine what types of coverage your business needs to protect itself. For example, commercial property insurance covers physical loss or damage to your insured property as well as its contents and equipment from covered events like fire or theft.

Learn more about different kinds of insurance coverage at tdinsurance.com.