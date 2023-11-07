Service of Remembrance at Alberta Legislature

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Speaker Nathan Cooper will host a public Service of Remembrance at the Alberta Legislature on November 9, 2023. The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Legislature Building rotunda, will serve as a poignant occasion for Albertans to come together and pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve as defenders of peace, human rights, freedom, and justice.

“I encourage all Albertans to pause and honour the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and who continue to serve as defenders of peace, human rights, freedom, and justice,” Speaker Cooper said, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the contributions of our Canadian Armed Forces and peacekeepers worldwide.

The Service of Remembrance will feature remarks by prominent figures, including Honorable Nathan Cooper, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta; Justin Wright, MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat, who will speak on behalf of the Premier of Alberta; and Honourable Rachel Notley, Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

The ceremony will be marked by the laying of wreaths on behalf of several distinguished groups, including Members of the Legislative Assembly, the Alberta Association of Former MLAs, the Royal Canadian Legion, the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, and the youth of Alberta. Furthermore, the event will include the active participation of the Royal Canadian Legion Colour Party, Lord Strathcona’s Horse, and the Salvation Army.

All members of the public, active service members, and veterans, including Edmonton Police Service veterans, are warmly invited to attend the Service of Remembrance in person. For those unable to attend, the service will be accessible via live streaming on assembly.ab.ca, as well as on the Legislative Assembly’s official social media channels on X, Facebook, and YouTube.