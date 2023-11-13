Alberta RCMP educates motorists on child seat safety

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Each month Alberta RCMP focuses on educational awareness about traffic safety in connection with the province’s Traffic Safety Calendar. November’s focus is on ensuring drivers and theirlittle ones are properly buckled up. RCMP are reminding drivers that they are responsible for ensuring all passengers under 16 years of age are properly restrained.

“When used correctly, child safety restraints can reduce fatal injuries and save lives. Young passengers are dependent on adults to ensure they are properly buckled up when out on our roadways. Last year, Alberta RCMP issued 86 tickets to motorists for failing to properly restrain young passengers, and 114 tickets for not using a child restraint at all,” said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “Our children rely on us. Take the time to learn how to secure them properly and keep them safe.”

RCMP offer the following tips.

From birth until 2 years of age:

A child is safest in a rear-facing car seat until they are at least 2 years old or reach the maximum weight and height limit for rear-facing seats.

From 2 years of age until 6 years of age (or weighing 40 lbs):

Children under six years of age, weighing 18 kg (40 lbs) or less, must be properly restrained in a forward-facing car seat.

Children over 6 years of age or weighing more than 40 lbs:

It is highly recommended that children over the age of six use a booster seat until they reach the maximum height and weight (as stated by the manufacturer) and a seat belt fits properly. Each vehicle is different, so make sure to confirm the guidelines as per your vehicle’s manufacturer.

If placing the booster seat on a seat without a headrest, make sure to use a high back booster seat to provide head and neck support.

All drivers should note:

Always install all child safety seats, including booster seats, in the rear seat.

A child safety seat must have a Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards sticker on it to prove it meets national safety standards.

Confirm whether the car seat should be installed using a universal anchorage system (UAS) or a seat belt.

It is not recommended that you purchase a pre-owned car seat as they may be damaged, recalled, ​or expired, and may not meet current safety standards.



