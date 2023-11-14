Letter: Christmas Hamper Project open for donations and applications

The Knights of Columbus are pleased to announce that they will be coordinating the Christmas Hamper Project for Morinville and the district. Last year, over 100 hampers were distributed to needy families in our community. The success of this project relies on the generosity and cooperation of the churches, service groups, businesses, and countless individuals in our communities.

Donations of new (unwrapped) children’s toys and gifts can be dropped off at the following locations: Napa Auto Parts, Home Hardware, and local banks. Financial contributions may be directed to the office at the St. Jean Baptiste Parish or Napa Auto Parts. Cheques are to be made to St. Jean Baptiste Parish (tax receipts will be issued), and the funds will be used to purchase food items for the hampers. Any surplus funds will be distributed to local schools for their lunch programs.

Persons who are eligible to receive hampers are contacted by Social Services. Anyone who requires assistance should phone 939-3953 (Mid-Stream Thrift Store) or 939-4361 (Town of Morinville). Those who are eligible to receive Christmas Hampers and/or gifts should phone one of the numbers listed above NO LATER THAN Friday December 15th. The distribution of the hampers is planned for Wednesday, December 20th, 2023, at the Rendezvous Centre between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Patrick Earles