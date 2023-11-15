SRCW holds 40th anniversary celebration

by Lucie Roy

Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch (SRCW) held its Fall General Meeting and 40th Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Gibbons Cultural Centre.

The speakers at the event included Councillor Deanna Stang on the topic of Building Community, Protective Services Supervisor Matt Roblin on Crime in Sturgeon County, Councillor Dan Derouin on SRCW zones, and RCMP Cpl Mike Fulton on the Community Safety and Well-Being Branch and RAVE, a web-based communication app that fans out real-time alerts to communities in Alberta.

For the 40th anniversary celebrations, member John Dowler provided a history of the organization, followed by Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw providing congratulatory remarks on the forty years of service SRCW provided and still does provide to the community.

The RAVE app is available on the App Store and Google Play. Enter Alberta RCMP, and click on the RCMP Alberta App. Albertans can choose from which area of the province they would like to receive updates.

SRCW Zone 1 Director and Sturgeon County Div.1 Councillor Dan Derouin, Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, SRCW Secretary Sherry Menard, Sturgeon County Div.5 Councillor Deanna Stang, SRCW Past President & Zone 2 Director Viviane Pezer and Sturgeon County Peace Officer Matt Roblin. – Lucie Roy Photo

Sheila Scharmann (left) presented The Fred Scharmann Award to SRCW member Phil Menard. The award is presented in recognition of outstanding voluntary service to SRCW. – Lucie Roy Photo