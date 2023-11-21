Redwater RCMP investigates armed robbery to Liquor store

submitted by Redwater RCMP

On Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:22 p.m., Redwater RCMP responded to a panic alarm at a local business on 49 Street in Redwater.

RCMP members arrived on scene and spoke with the store clerk who disclosed that the store had just been robbed at gun point. Two male suspects had entered the store, produced firearms and demanded money. The suspects then left the store in an unknown direction.

While RCMP continue to investigate, we are asking for the public assistance in identifying the suspects.

Suspect 1 is described as:

Grey sweatpants

Black jacket

Black running shoes with white sole

Suspect 2 is described as:

Black sweatpants

Grey hoodie

Black hair

Black running shoes

Wearing a white Joker mask

If you have any information about this crime or those responsible, please call the Redwater RCMP 780-942-3607.If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).