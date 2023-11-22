Community Christmas Celebration will fill the night with song

Above: The Bulger family sings Let It Be Christmas at the 2023 edition of the Community Christmas Celebration. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Get ready to jingle and mingle. Morinville and area residents are gearing up for the 43rd annual Community Christmas Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. This interdenominational Musical Jubilee, a showcase of local musical talent, promises an evening of festive joy and community spirit.

Initiated by former Morinville teacher, school board trustee, and Citizen of the Year John Unsworth in 1978, this beloved holiday tradition had been a seasonal mainstay until a pandemic pause disrupted the festivities for two years.

With the Morinville Minstrels taking charge seven years ago, last year marked the event’s return, and this year’s holiday celebration, sponsored by Pleasant Homes and MorinvilleNews.com, is set to continue the heartwarming tradition.

Morinville Minstrel and one of the event’s organizers, Judy Baker, said attendees can expect a joyful evening.

“As in the past, we will provide a musical jubilee from all those participating. ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­This is a night for the community to come together and share in a Christmas Musical evening, with local talent and students from the schools providing the entertainment,” Baker said.

Last year’s event saw fewer schools participating than in previous years. Because Morinville has grown and there are many new faces on staff at its schools, Baker and her fellow Minstrels have prepared a brief history for the schools to pass on to the teachers and parents.

“I hope this will encourage them to take part and feel part of the community,” Baker said. “We have visited all the schools and given the administration a personal invitation to a night of music.”

Fellow Minstrel Carol Kaup said that the event has been and hopefully will continue to be a memorable evening to share with the community through communal song and entertainment.

“The evening definitely warms the heart and prepares you for Christmas,” Caup said. “We have an abundance of local talent within our community. They are willing to give their time to share their talents with us. Everyone is welcome to come discover the true treasures of our community.

Event organizer and Minstrel member Diana Moquin agrees, hoping the region will come out with their children for a free evening of entertainment showcasing their schools preparing for the season of Christmas.

“In the past, many people—long-time residents— have said this event marks the beginning of Christmas for them,” Moquin said. “Come out and share in an enjoyable evening of music and friendship.”

All are welcome to attend the event. There is no admission fee; however, the Knights of Columbus will collect donations for the Morinville Food Bank.