Letter: Unwrap Compassion: SCARS Holiday Gift Market

If you love helping animals like Drifter and have some Christmas shopping to do, there is one market you do NOT want to miss.

The annual SCARS Holiday Gift Market is this Saturday, November 25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, November 26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Alberta Aviation Museum.

Entry is free, but we appreciate pet donations such as a bag of dog/puppy food, litter or wet kitten food. The event includes adoptable animals, a 50/50 raffle, prize raffles, food vendors and over 90 craft vendors!

Events like our gift market support our rescue efforts to help dogs like Drifter and the hundreds of other dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens in our care and the many more that will need our help this winter.

Drifter’s story is sad but not unusual in Alberta. He was found injured and alone. An RCMP officer’s compassion summoned aid from SCARS, sparking a journey to safety. Transported for urgent care, Drifter faced an inevitable leg amputation. Yet, with quality care from the Westlock Veterinary Center, he is recovering. His story epitomizes the transformative power of compassion, offering hope and a new beginning to countless lives in need.

We are the SCARS community! Please join us in making the world a more compassionate place, four paws at a time.

SCARS