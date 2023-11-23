What’s On: Lite Up the Nite Festival

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Annual Lite Up the Nite Festival takes place this weekend with activities taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Below is a list of events. Please note – events are subject to change. Please see the town of Morinville calendar for further details.

FRIDAY, Nov. 24

An Old-Fashioned Christmas

12 to 5 p.m.

Musée Morinville Museum | 10010 101 Street, Morinville, AB

Visit the Musée Morinville Museum to view Christmas artifacts from the past and pick up a kit to make an ornament, while supplies last. Admission is free.

Lite Up the Nite Dance Party proudly presented by McDonald’s, Morinville

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. (doors open 6:30 p.m.)

Morinville Community Cultural Centre | 9502 100 Avenue, Morinville AB

Kick off the weekend at the Lite Up the Nite Dance Party. Dress festive or fun with Christmas jammies or sweaters, anything red or green or your holiday best. Bring a donation of a new, unwrapped toy for the Ronald McDonald House. Receive a great giveaway* from McDonald’s, Morinville, plus enjoy a snack concession, free glowsticks*, glitter tattoos* and a holiday photo booth. This is a free ticketed event. A ticket required for everyone in attendance.

*Free tickets available to Morinville and Sturgeon County residents over the age of 16 from November 6 to 8, at the MCCC box office during operational hours. Proof of residency required. Tickets available to the general public starting November 9 at 9 a.m., in-person at the MCCC, online or by phone. While quantities last. Maximum of up to 8 tickets per household. Please pick up only the tickets you will be using to ensure that everyone can enjoy this great event. If you are unable to attend, tickets can be handed into the Morinville Community Cultural Centre before the event. Tickets have no cash value.

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

A Festive Family Festival proudly presented by FortisAlberta

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Morinville Community Cultural Centre | 9502 100 Avenue, Morinville, AB

Join us at A Festive Family Festival and enjoy a variety of free holiday fun* and entertainment. Admission is free.

Take a free keepsake Photo with Santa, proudly presented by OK Tire Morinville

Write a Postcard to Santa, proudly supported by Hunter’s Print & Copy

Decorate a cookie and make a variety of holiday crafts, while supplies last

See 3X World Champion Hoop Dancer Dallas Arcand Perform

Enjoy caroling, a Christmas-sing along and more local entertainment

Enjoy a balloon creation, have your face painted, plus more!

Coffee/Latte Food Truck will be onsite

Performance Schedule:

10:20 a.m. Morinville Minstrels, caroling and a sing-along

11 a.m. Dallas Arcand Hoop Dancer performance

11:45 a.m. Riley Quinn musical performance

12:30 p.m. Dallas Arcand Hoop Dancer performance

1:15 p.m. Movement Dance Studio performance

Fill a Truck in support of the Morinville Food Bank

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No Frills | 10003 100 Street, Morinville, AB

3 to 7 p.m.

Sobeys | 8901 100 Street, Morinville, AB

Drop off your donations of food or cash to support the Morinville Food Bank.

Breakfast With Santa

An Old-Fashioned Christmas

12 to 7 p.m.

Musée Morinville Museum | 10010 101 Street, Morinville, AB

Visit the Musée Morinville Museum to view Christmas artifacts from the past and pick up a kit to make your own special holiday ornament, while supplies last. Admission is free.

Indoor Lite Up the Nite Parade Viewing

5 to 6 p.m.

Town Hall | 10125 100 Avenue, Morinville, AB

Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate* as you experience the magic of our Christmas parade from the cozy comfort of an indoor setting. This viewing party is specially curated for our seniors, older adults and community members facing accessibility challenges in the outdoor winter elements. This program is free, registration is required by November 23 on RecDesk.

Free Hot Chocolate and Paid Snack Concession

5 p.m., while quantities last

Morinville Community Library | 10125 100 Avenue, Morinville

Pick up a cup of free hot chocolate* and support the library by purchasing snacks, with proceeds going towards library programming.

Westwinds Winter Wonderland Fireworks Viewing Party

5 to 8:30 p.m.

102 Street and 92 Avenue, Morinville

Landrex invites you to get in the holiday spirit surrounded by beautiful lights, a hot chocolate booth, fire pits, interactive games and a photo booth. Enjoy comfortable straw bale seating while viewing the Lite Up the Nite Fireworks show (7:30 p.m.). Donations will be collected for the Morinville Food Bank. Free to attend.

Lite Up the Nite Parade

5:30 p.m.

The Parade travels west down 100 Avenue, from 95 Street to 102 Street, stopping in front of St. Jean Baptiste Park for Lite Up the Park ceremony. Participation in the Morinville Lite Up the Nite Christmas Festival Parade is free for all businesses, non-profit groups, and organizations. Greg Shannon, morning show host from 840 CFCW will be returning as our Honourary Parade Grand Marshal.

To participate, complete an application form by the end of the day on Wednesday, November 22. Visit www.engagemorinville.ca to complete the application form.

Lite Up the Park proudly supported by 96.3 The Breeze

6 p.m.

St. Jean Baptiste Park | 10010 101 Street, Morinville, AB

Join us for special ceremony and dedication as Mayor Boersma, Santa and Mrs. Claus “Lite Up the Park.”

Lite Up the Nite Fireworks proudly supported by Mix 107.9

7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame Park | 530 Grandin Drive, Morinville, AB

Take in spectacular fireworks show from Notre Park or from the comfort of home. This high-level show can be enjoyed from nearly any place in Morinville. Fireworks are half hour later than previous years, to allow residents to get their viewing location after the parade.

*While quantities last

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

Free Flowpoint Fun Pajama Skate

2:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Morinville Leisure Centre | 25126 SH642, Sturgeon County, AB

Come dressed in pj’s, jammies, pajamas, whatever you like to call them and skate to the best holiday tunes. Admission is free. Sponsored by Flowpoint Environmental Systems.

Participants must bring their own skates. No strollers, hockey sticks or pucks. CSA approved hockey helmets are required for anyone younger than age 18 and are recommended for anyone aged 18 and older. Children under 8 years must be actively supervised on the ice at all times by a responsible individual 16 years or older.

Event schedule is subject to change without notice.