Coming up at Town Hall – Nov. 28 Council Meeting

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff
Morinville Town Council is set to convene on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 4 p.m. for their final meeting this November. Among the items on the agenda are:
- RCMP Quarterly Report: Acting Staff Sgt. Lew Simms will present the quarterly Community Policing Report, covering the period from July 1st to September 30th, 2023. The report includes updates on the Body Worn Camera (BWC) field test pilot project.
- Retention and Disposition of Records Bylaw: Council is asked to approve Bylaw 22/2023, which regulates the retention and destruction of all Town records. The bylaw provides clearer definitions, considers FOIP, and utilizes an electronic records management system.
- Property Tax Exemption Request: The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) has applied for property tax exemption for its newly acquired property at 10016 97 Avenue. Council will decide whether to provide an exemption, considering the property’s use for affordable housing and potential impact on property tax revenue.
Be the first to comment