Morinville Jets Dominate Edmonton Mustangs with 8-1 Victory, Secure Fifth Consecutive Win

The Morinville Jets took their fifth consecutive win on Sunday night, defeating the Edmonton Mustangs 8-1. The win, which brought the Jets to a 14-6-0 record so far this season, was the Jets’ second game and second win against the Mustangs.

Sunday’s game saw both sides scoreless for almost three-quarters of the first period until the Jets’ Ethan Dechamplain pocketed an unassisted goal at 6:55 and another with some help at 2:24 to give the Jets a 2-0 lead heading into period two.

The Jets picked up another three in the middle frame to the Mustangs’ single goal to start the final twenty, leading 5-1. Dechamplain picked up a shorthanded goal in the period for his third goal of the game.

That final frame belonged to the Jets, who kept the Mustangs scoreless while racking up another three goals, including a second shorthanded goal from Dechamplain.

The Jets are in third place in the CJHL’s West Division, one point and two games behind the North Edmonton Red Wings, who they will play at home at the Morinville AAA Arena on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4:15 p.m.