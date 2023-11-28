Canada Safety Council and Insurance Brokers Join Forces for National Safe Driving Week: ‘Humans Aren’t Built for A Crash

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff
National Safe Driving Week runs from Dec. 1 to 7, and the Canada Safety Council is partnering with the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC) with the theme Humans Aren’t Built for A Crash.
“The foundation of driving safety lies in recognizing the significance of our actions. Our families represent more than just a collection of individuals; they constitute a network of love, support and cherished moments,” said Canada Safety Council President and CEO Gareth Jones in a media release Monday. “Every choice we make while on the road directly affects their well-being.”
The most recent Transport Canada Canadian Motor Vehicle Traffic Collision Statistics from 2021 indicate there were 1,768 motor vehicle fatalities across Canada, a 1.3% increase over the 2020 figures.
Transport Canada estimates approximately 20 percent of Canadian road deaths are due to distraction, either partially or wholly.
“It’s easy to get distracted when your family is in the car,” said Peter IBAC CEO Braid in the same release. “That’s why insurance brokers are partnering with the Canada Safety Council to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and encourage parents to put family safety first. The stakes are too high, and no distraction is worth the risk.”
The two organizations offer the following tips to drivers:
- Stay focused on the road. Driving is a task that always requires full attention, so don’t overestimate your ability to multitask. Put away your phone, avoid eating behind the wheel, avoid difficult or distracting conversations, and keep your focus where it belongs: on the road.
- Use seatbelts. Always wear your seatbelt, and ensure all passengers do the same. Seatbelts save lives. Transport Canada reports that only five per cent of Canadians do not wear their seatbelts; however, they are disproportionately represented in driver fatalities, to the tune of 28.6% in 2021.
- Respect speed limits. Speed limits are designed to keep road speeds manageable and to limit the impact in case of collision. Slow down and obey the limits in all conditions, adjusting for conditions where appropriate. Limits represent maximum speeds, not minimums.
- Maintain your vehicle. Regular maintenance checks are of vital importance. Make sure your brakes, tires, lights, and signals are all in good working order. In the event where you may need to make a sudden maneuver, it’s important both to be able to trust your vehicle and to ensure visibility.
- Keep a safe following distance. Maintain a following distance of three seconds or more from the vehicle in front of you. This gives you time to react in case of sudden stops, emergencies, or unpredictable behaviour from other road users.
