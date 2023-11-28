Canada Safety Council and Insurance Brokers Join Forces for National Safe Driving Week: ‘Humans Aren’t Built for A Crash

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

National Safe Driving Week runs from Dec. 1 to 7, and the Canada Safety Council is partnering with the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC) with the theme Humans Aren’t Built for A Crash.

“The foundation of driving safety lies in recognizing the significance of our actions. Our families represent more than just a collection of individuals; they constitute a network of love, support and cherished moments,” said Canada Safety Council President and CEO Gareth Jones in a media release Monday. “Every choice we make while on the road directly affects their well-being.”

The most recent Transport Canada Canadian Motor Vehicle Traffic Collision Statistics from 2021 indicate there were 1,768 motor vehicle fatalities across Canada, a 1.3% increase over the 2020 figures.

Transport Canada estimates approximately 20 percent of Canadian road deaths are due to distraction, either partially or wholly.

“It’s easy to get distracted when your family is in the car,” said Peter IBAC CEO Braid in the same release. “That’s why insurance brokers are partnering with the Canada Safety Council to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and encourage parents to put family safety first. The stakes are too high, and no distraction is worth the risk.”

The two organizations offer the following tips to drivers: