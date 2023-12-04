Morinville RCMP respond to fatal motor vehicle collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Dec. 4, 2023, at 7:26 a.m., Morinville RCMP received a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 28 near Township Road 552. Upon arrival, emergency crews tended to one driver, a 30-year-old resident of St. Albert, who died on scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries. RCMP remained on scene for several hours investigating. RCMP have now cleared the scene and normal traffic flow has resumed.

Although early in the investigation. Poor road conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor.

RCMP wish to express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.