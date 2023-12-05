Alberta RCMP offers crime prevention tips to avoid getting “Grinched” this holiday season

submitted by Alberta RCMP

As mail delivery ramps up for the holiday season, ensure it’s a December to remember for all the right reasons. Mail theft is often a crime of opportunity and happens most in the month of December. With more and more consumers shopping online and having presents delivered, there is an increase in mail delivery, making it easier for thieves to snag your presents!

So far this year (January to October), there have been over 580 reports of mail theft in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction. Last year, in all of 2022, there were over 720 occurrences of mail theft within Alberta RCMP jurisdiction.

If ordering online or sending presents through the mail, make sure to follow these tips:

When possible, opt for a “signature required” delivery, or provide instructions for the delivery person to leave your items out of sight.

Tracking shipments helps ensure you know exactly when something lands on your doorstep, so you or a trusted neighbour can grab it before someone else does!

If possible, arrange for the delivery to be scheduled when you’ll be home.

Have packages shipped directly to a Canada Post, or other delivery service pick-up location. This is a free service and a great option for large or valuable items.

Installing a doorbell camera and motion sensor lights can be a great deterrent for opportunistic criminals.

Never send cash or other forms of payment through the mail.

If you’ll be away for the holidays, use Canada Post’s “Hold Mail” service to suspend your mail delivery until you return.

If you see suspicious activity at your mailbox, report it immediately to your local police.

