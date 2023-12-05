Alberta RCMP reminds everyone to enjoy the holiday season safely

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta RCMP were performing check stops over the weekend, taking part in National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Saturday, Dec. 2. With the holiday season in full swing, RCMP anticipates Albertans spending lots of time celebrating with family and friends. As such, they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

“This December, and always, remember to enjoy the holidays responsibly. If you are attending a party, make sure you have a sober ride home or a safe place to spend the night,” said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull in a media release on Monday. “Last year, in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions, we responded to 233 fatal collisions, of which approximately 25 per cent involved alcohol or drugs. Alberta RCMP also removed 7,573 impaired drivers from Alberta roadways; that’s the equivalent of more than 20 impaired drivers per day.”

Alberta RCMP asks motorists to remember the following: