Alberta RCMP reminds everyone to enjoy the holiday season safely

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff
Alberta RCMP were performing check stops over the weekend, taking part in National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Saturday, Dec. 2. With the holiday season in full swing, RCMP anticipates Albertans spending lots of time celebrating with family and friends. As such, they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.
“This December, and always, remember to enjoy the holidays responsibly. If you are attending a party, make sure you have a sober ride home or a safe place to spend the night,” said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull in a media release on Monday. “Last year, in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions, we responded to 233 fatal collisions, of which approximately 25 per cent involved alcohol or drugs. Alberta RCMP also removed 7,573 impaired drivers from Alberta roadways; that’s the equivalent of more than 20 impaired drivers per day.”
Alberta RCMP asks motorists to remember the following:
- Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is never okay. Impaired driving is both criminal and dangerous.
- Mandatory Alcohol Screening is used by Alberta RCMP to deter and detect impaired drivers. If you are pulled over or at a check stop, you can expect to provide a breath sample.
- Individuals with a Graduated Driver’s Licence must abide by the zero-tolerance law (Government of Alberta, 2023).
- Impaired driving is always preventable and can always be avoided. Call a taxi or rideshare service, use a designated driver, or stay the night.
- If you are attending a party and have consumed drugs or alcohol, do not drive. Find a safe ride home, or a safe place to spend the night.
- Party hosts aren’t off the hook. If you’re guest have been drinking or using drugs, make sure they have a safe place to stay, or a sober ride home.
- Call 911 immediately if you witness or suspect impaired driving.
