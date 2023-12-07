submitted by Town of Morinville

As winter approaches, Morinville’s Infrastructure Services team is looking for help to give their two snowplows some personality! Morinville has launched a “Name our Morinville Snowplows” contest, giving community members the opportunity to showcase their creativity and winter spirit.

Participating in the contest is as easy as making a snow angel (when there’s snow). Simply visit the Town’s public engagement platform at engagemorinville.ca and follow these steps:

Enter your name submission(s) by December 17, 2023. Vote on the short list of top 20 names between December 21, 2023, and January 9, 2024. The two names with the most votes will be announced as the winners on January 11, 2024.

Enter as many times as you like! Submit your email address (optional) to be entered into a random draw to win a Morinville prize pack.

While this contest adds a playful touch to the season, Morinville’s commitment to providing quality winter maintenance remains a top priority. For more information on snow clearing activities in Morinville, please visit:

The Winter Maintenance page online at www.morinville.ca/snow

Sign up to receive alerts on snow and ice control activities by visiting subscribe.morinville.ca

Follow the “Town of Morinville” on Facebook for updates on snow and ice activities.

Please remember to check back at engagemorinville.ca for voting opportunities and contest updates.