Kings suffer another loss at home

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings took another home-ice hit on Saturday night, falling 8-1 to the visiting Devon Barons.

The game started with the Barons and Kings almost evenly matched in chances at 13-11, but the Kings’ failure to capitalize on their 11 opportunities resulted in a 2-0 deficit after 20 minutes.

The Kings repeated that pattern in the second period, trailing the Barons marginally at 14-11 in shots and 2-1 in goals.

After Cole Gupta pocketed one at 5:19 0ff assists from Ryan McKinnon and Fred Coutts, the Barons notched it up one to end the period 4-1 in their favour.

The final frame belonged to the Barons, who outshot the Kings 16-11 and scored four additional goals to take the day 8-1.

Saturday’s loss brings the Kings to 1-8-1 this season, and with three points in 10 outings, the Kings are not only at the bottom of the North Central Hockey League’s North Division but of the league overall.

The Kings play once more before the Christmas break. On Saturday, Dec. 16, they will face the Wetaskiwin Longhorns at 8 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena.