RCMP warn public of ‘Emergency Scam’ in the area

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are advising the public that there has been an increase in the number of “Emergency Scams” reported to the Detachment this month. These scams are referred to as Emergency Scams, or sometimes “Grandparent” or “Grandchild” scams.

These scams often involve a phone call being placed to the victim claiming a loved one is in trouble with the courts or law enforcement and a payment is needed to help them. The suspects will often pretend to be a police officer, judge, or family member. Suspects will usually ask for cash, however more recently they have been asking for payment by Bitcoin.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP wants to remind citizens of the following:

Bail is always paid in person at a courthouse or correctional centre.

Never send money to anyone you don’t know.

If a person claims to be a police officer or judge, call that police service or courthouse directly to confirm the situation – police and courts will never ask for any form of payment.

Never give out personal information over the phone or online to someone you don’t know—the police or courts will not ask for personal information over the phone.

Should you have fallen victim to this or any other scam, please contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-700, or your local RCMP, as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or 1-888-495-8501). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.