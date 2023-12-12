Alberta RCMP encourages public to report aggressive or dangerous driving

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

With more than 500 reports of dangerous driving this year, Alberta RCMP are reminding motorists that road rage incidents can have life-altering consequences. Since the beginning of 2023, 184 incidents have resulted in charges or tickets being issued, and three have caused death.

“Like with any high-risk behaviour, it is only a matter of time until aggressive driving catches up with you. We really want people to think about that during their commutes or trips up the highway,” said RCMP Traffic Services Sergeant Dan Mayowski. “If you find yourself getting agitated while driving, it’s time to take a breath, pull over and grab a coffee, or find an appropriate and safe way to disengage the source of your frustration.”

Because aggressive driving can result in permanent consequences, including injuries, criminal records, insurance premium increases, financial penalties, and jail time, RCMP is reminding people of the impacts and encouraging motorists to report incidents when they see them..

“Operating a vehicle comes with certain responsibilities highlighted in the Traffic Safety Act, road regulations, and criminal code,” Mayowski said. “We will lay charges in aggressive driving road rage incidents where it is appropriate, and we are encouraging the public to report these incidents when you see them.”

They offer the following points: