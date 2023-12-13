County approves budget with 2.13% increase

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

At its Dec. 12 meeting, Sturgeon County Council approved its 2024 budget and set a 2.13 per cent municipal tax rate increase. County homeowners with a property valued at $500,000 can expect to pay another $3.41 per month for a total of $41 more next year. Business owners with a business property valued at $1 million will pay $229, or $19.08 per month, more in municipal taxes.

Council began the process in October faced with a 3.87 per cent increase. Council deliberations and higher-than-expected industrial assessment allowed Council to reduce the increase to 2.13 per cent.

“Council is committed to keeping taxes low while delivering services that support a strong and thriving community,” said Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in a media release on Wednesday morning. ” The 2024 budget reflects our dedication to giving residents and businesses the best value for their hard-earned tax dollars. It balances this with investment in key infrastructure, which contributes to our continued growth and prosperity.”

Included within he County’s $135.7 million is a $49.5 million capital budget to fund roads, bridges, and drainage work, and an $86.8 million operating budget to fund day-to-day services, including fire services, snow removal, utilities and community services.

The County says Council is prioritizing utility rate affordability. Some elements related to utility rates are outside of the County’s control.

“I’m pleased to bring forward a budget that is innovative and responsive to community needs,” Hnatiw said. “Much like our residents and businesses, we keep an eye on our expenses throughout the year and look for the best value when delivering our programs and services.”

A 2.13 per cent municipal tax increase planned in the budget does not mean each tax bill will increase by 2.13 per cent as the County must collect taxes on behalf of the provincial government for education, rural policing, and seniors housing. These amounts account for approximately 40 per cent of taxes due. The final tax rate will be set in the spring after the province determines requisition amounts.

Residents can view Sturgeon County’s 2024 operating and capital budget and watch a recording of the budget deliberations at SturgeonCounty.ca/Budget.