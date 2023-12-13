Morinville RCMP and Medical Examiner’s Office investigate motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 37

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Dec. 12, 2023, at 6:40 p.m., Morinville RCMP responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a single motor vehicle on Highway 37 near Range Road 270 in Sturgeon County. The initial investigation revealed that a male pedestrian, approximately 30-years-old, wearing dark clothing came into contact with a passing motorist. EMS attended; however, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Traffic on the highway was diverted for several hours while a RCMP Collision Reconstructionist assisted with the investigation.

Identification of the pedestrian is pending consultation with the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Any persons who may have seen what or who have dash cam footage are asked to contact the Morinville RCMP detachment.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

An update will be provided when available.