Morinville Town Council Passes 2024 Budget with 5.21% Tax Increase After Amendments

The 2024 Morinville Budget includes $4,882,000 in capital spending, primarily on infrastructure revitalization projects. The approved budget will result in a 5.21% increase; however, the Council will have the opportunity in spring to lower that number depending on surplus and assessment numbers. – File Photo

by Colin Smith

Morinville Town Council has approved a 2024 budget that is expected to result in a 5.21% tax increase for Morinville homeowners.

The tax hike amounts to $12.53 per month for an average residential property, valued at $350,000.

Council made the decision at its regular meeting Tuesday, bringing a quick end to the 2024 budget development process, which began in the spring and included community engagement and several regular and special council meetings.

In a vote of six in favour to one opposed, council members passed an amended version of the operating budget brought forward on November 14 by the administration.

That budget, as proposed, would have led to a tax increase of 7.3%, with the cost for an average home valued at $350,000 rising by $17.76 per month next year, or $213.08.

That proposal was rejected by the council, which supported a motion made by Councillor Stephen Dafoe calling on the administration to find $200,000 in operational savings in the budget.

Administration came back to the meeting Tuesday with four proposed alternatives for council, the first of which was accepting the operating budget as it was, but with a reduction to an estimated monthly tax increase of $16.48 or 6.85%.

The second alternative was a budget without desired service level increases, resulting in a reduction of $181,226 from total budgeted expenses of $26,930,393 and a 5.93% rate increase.

Alternatives three and four would achieve a net reduction of $200,000, with a 5.25% increase, an estimated $12.62 monthly, by cancelling the municipal census proposed for 2024, increasing the salary and benefit attrition estimate and possibly discontinuing the community bus.

A motion by Deputy Mayor Jen Anheliger to go ahead with the third alternative but without the removal of the community bus or census was amended by Councillor Stephen Dafoe to drop the census and by Councillor Scott Richardson to increase the salary and benefit attrition estimate from $100,000 to $140,000.

This version provides about $200,000 in savings over the previously proposed budget, resulting in a 5.21% tax increase.

“I think with this budget we can reinvest in Morinville in ways that affect our service levels in ways are tangible and meaningful to our residents,” said Anheliger.

“And I’m glad we have approached this budget a little bit differently because I think if we continue to short-change every budget as I feel we have with previous budgets, it’s going to undermine any chance we have of moving forward with growth in a meaningful way.”

The budget motion was supported by Mayor Simon Boersma, Anheliger, and Councillors Maurice St. Denis, Scott Richardson, Stephen Dafoe and Ray White. Councillor Rebecca Balanko was opposed.

Budgeted operational expenses for 2024 include $12,490,683 for salaries, wages, benefits and training, $5,950,344 for material goods and utilities and $5,366,783 for contracted and general services.

Other expenses next year include $559,096 for the Morinville Community Library next year, unchanged from 2023, and $113,516 for the Morinville Historical Society, up from $110,210 the previous year.

At the meeting, Council also unanimously approved the 2024-2033 Long-term Capital Plan, which includes a total of $4,882,000 in capital spending, primarily on roads, for next year, and, in principle, the 2024-2028 Long-term Operating Plan.