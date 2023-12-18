Jets take eighth straight win

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Junior B Jets kept their streak alive on the road Sunday night, defeating the Wetaskiwin Icemen 4-2.

Despite outshooting Wetaskiwin 18-12 in the opening frame, the Jets trailed 2-1 after 20. Jacob Klassen pick up the club’s single goal.

However, the Jets kept Wetaskiwin scoreless in the middle frame while adding another two to their tally. Both goals in the period were from Graeme Hampton, his first short-handed, the second on a powerplay opportunity.

With a 3-2 lead heading into the third, the Jets’ Ashton Funk pocketed the Jets’ fourth with 7:11 left on the clock.

Sunday’s win gives the Jets a 17-6-0 record this season and third place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division. They currently sit six points behind the St. Albert Merchants and one point behind the North Edmonton Red Wings, who have played six more games than the Jets so far this season.

The Jets play the 6-18-2 Spruce Grove Regals at home on Tuesday night at the Morinville AAA Arena. Game time is 8 p.m.