Longhorns defeat Kings in final home game of 2023

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Senior AA Kings were defeated 12-5 by the Wetaskiwin Longhorns on Saturday night, bringing the King’s season to 1-9-1 heading into the Christmas break.

The Longhorns started the night outshooting the Kings 20-8 and ended the period leading the Kings 4-2.

Although the Kings outshot Wetaskiwin 18-13 in the middle frame and capitalized twice on their scoring opportunities, the club found themselves trailing by three at 7-4.

Outshooting the Kings 27-12 in the final period, and capitalizing five times for their troubles to the Kings’ single goal, Wetaskiwin took the day 12-5.

The Kings have five games left in the regular season, four in January and a final game set for the road on Feb. 2.

With three points earned this season, the Morinville Kings sit int he basement of the league standings. If the Kings were to win all five of their remaining games, they would still be behind the majority of the league’s teams.

Fortunately for the Kings, the NCHL has all teams in the playoffs, and playoffs are a new chance to move on and up.