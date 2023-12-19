All Are Invited To The Community Christmas Celebration this Thursday at MCCC

Above: The Bulger family sings Let It Be Christmas at the 2023 edition of the Community Christmas Celebration. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville and area residents will have the opportunity to attend the 43rd annual Community Christmas Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. This interdenominational Musical Jubilee, a showcase of local musical talent, promises an evening of festive joy and community spirit.

Initiated by former Morinville teacher, school board trustee, and Citizen of the Year John Unsworth in 1978, this beloved holiday tradition had been a seasonal mainstay until a pandemic pause disrupted the festivities for two years.

With the Morinville Minstrels taking charge seven years ago, last year marked the event’s return post-pandemic.

This year’s event will include performances by the Morinville Community High School Band, St Kateri Tekakwitha Academy, Ecole Notre Dame Choir, The Father’s House, Brian Grant, Tristan Hilman, St. Jean Baptiste Choir, the Morinville Minstrels, the Kolotyluk Family, and the Bulger Family.

Judy Baker, one of this year’s event organizers, said she was relieved to have everything in place for Thursday night.

“It’s been a lot of work, but to finally see it all come together feels good. We struggled in the beginning, wondering if we would have enough participation,” Baker explained. “Many of the schools had new administrators who were also new to the community, so until Carol [Kaup] and I visited each school and personally invited them to participate.”

The visits paid off as local schools are fully on board with the event, and Baker and her fellow organizers are pleased to see the schools return.

“It’s great to see the community bring back their Christmas spirit and come together as a community,” Baker said. “I think having all the schools involved adds dynamics to the whole program. There’s nothing better than watching the little ones on stage performing.”

Baker said Thursday night’s show is a big one. “We have a packed program—from kindergarten children to high school kids to seniors, soloists, families and community groups performing,” Baker said. “Come join us so we can entertain you and hopefully bring the Christmas community spirit into your life.”

All are welcome to attend the event. There is no admission fee; however, the Knights of Columbus will collect donations for the Morinville Food Bank.

The Community Christmas Celebration is sponsored by Pleasant Homes and MorinvilleNews.com.