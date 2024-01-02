Alberta RCMP issue 2,400 tickets over the holidays

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Alberta RCMP issued 2459 tickets over an eight-day period from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 as part of their #DecemberToRemember campaign. In addition tot he tickets, rCMP say they removed 189 impaired drivers from Alberta roadways.

Of the 2459 tickets, 42.7% or 1050 individuals were ticketed for speeding and of those, 15 were clocked at 51 kilometres per hour or more over the posted limit. One driver was ticketed for doing 204 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

Distracted driving accounted for less than two percent of the total or 40 tickets, and 1,354 motorists received tickets for traffic safety violations, including careless driving, driving with a prohibited or suspended license, moving offences, and other violations.