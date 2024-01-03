Is your home-based business protected? Key insurance considerations

(NC) Operating a small business out of your home may have many convenient perks, but you can face some costly headaches if you don’t have the right insurance coverage. This goes beyond your standard home insurance policy.

Your home policy may cover certain activities for your business; however, the coverage limits are generally much lower than what you would receive through a small business insurance policy. Make sure you’re covered by exploring your options.

There are also certain types of coverage that your home insurance policy would not cover. For example, if your business is temporarily shut down due to an insured event, you would not be covered for any loss of income during this period. Or if a customer is visiting your home-based business, and slips and injures themselves on your premises, you may not be covered under your home insurance policy if you are found liable. With providers such as TD Insurance, you can customize your small business insurance policy based on the needs of your business.

You can learn more by contacting a licensed insurance advisor who can help you address questions about insurance for your home-based business. You can also find more information at tdinsurance.com.