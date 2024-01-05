Gibbons Public Library Grand Re-Opening marks library’s 50th anniversary

The Gibbons Public Library is set to reopen its doors on January 20, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., following extensive renovations aimed at providing an improved experience for patrons. The event, which marks the library’s 50th anniversary, will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Story Time with the Mayor at 11:30 a.m., a Library Scavenger Hunt, snacks, and social time.

A notable addition to the library is the newly designed children’s area with a woodland theme, featuring a large tree for reading.

Chantal Firmaniuk, a Gibbons Public Library Board Member, remarked, “This renovation has been a labour-intensive project, and we are excited to unveil a library that better meets the needs of our community.”

All community members are invited to attend the reopening and explore the changes. The library staff looks forward to welcoming patrons back and introducing them to the updated Gibbons Public Library.