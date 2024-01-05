Moriville Jets capture their tenth win

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets’ 7-2 road defeat of the North Edmonton Red Wings on Wednesday night gave the Junior B club their tenth consecutive win.

Outshooting the Red Wings 13-8 in the opening frame, the Jets found themselves tied 1-1 after 20 minutes with Ethan Dechamplain answering an early Red Wings’ goal to tie it up.

The second period belonged to the Jets, who outshot the Red Wings 14-5 and earned two goals for their efforts while keeping the Red Wings off the board. Graeme Hampton got both of the Jets’ period two goals.

The final frame saw the Red Wings pick up some steam taking 10 chances to the Jets 14, but Jets’ backstop James Hunt, who ended the game with a .913 save percentage kept all but one of the Red Wings’ opportunities out fo the net.

Not so for the Jets, who pocketed four of their 14 scoring opportunities.

Jacob Klassen and Ashton Funk scored a pair of goals each during the frame.

Wednesday’s win brings the Jets’ to a 19-6-0 record this season and second place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division, a point ahead and six games behind the Red Wings and eight points and a game behind the St. Albert Merchants.

The Jets will play the Merchants at home on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 4:30 p.m. at the Morinville AAA arena. They will play a second home game on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. when they face the Beverly Warriors.