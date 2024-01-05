Redwater RCMP respond to fatal motor vehicle collision

submitted by Redwater RCMP

On Jan. 4, 2024, at approximately 6:18 p.m., Redwater RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and a semi-truck on Highway 28 in Sturgeon County.

Upon arrival, emergency responders observed that the driver of the pick-up truck was deceased. The deceased has been identified as a 37-year-old male resident of Beaumont Alta. The driver of the semi-truck was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injures.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Alberta RCMP offer their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.