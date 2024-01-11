Fort Saskatchewan RCMP respond to second armed robbery this week

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On January 10, 2024, at 10:53 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, along with Fire and EMS, responded to a call of an armed robbery at a licensed establishment on 51 Street and 48 Avenue in Lamont.

Members from Fort Saskatchewan and Strathcona RCMP immediately attended the scene.

Preliminary investigation reveals two males and one female, all wearing masks, entered the establishment and pepper sprayed the clerk. A firearm was produced and shots were fired. Thankfully no staff or patrons were hit. The suspects stole cash from the cash register before fleeing the establishment.

The clerk was treated on scene for pepper spray exposure and no other injuries were reported.

Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Section (FIS) and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS) attended the scene, and GIS have taken carriage of the investigation.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP GIS are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

Suspect 1 is described as:

. tall male with slender build

. black Crooks and Castles hoodie, black jeans, black baseball cap

Suspect 2 is described as:

. petite female with fair skin complexion

. black toque, black zipper style hoodie

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are requesting any businesses or residences with surveillance, or vehicles with dash cam footage between the hours of 10:40 and 11:00 p.m., in the area of 51 Street and 48 Avenue in Lamont to contact the RCMP at 780-997-7900.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.