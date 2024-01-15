Chase results in four arrested

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On January 14, 2023, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP attempted a roadside stop with a reported suspicious vehicle in the Westpark area of Fort Saskatchewan.

The vehicle failed to stop for the RCMP officer and took off at a high rate of speed onto Highway 21, travelling southbound in the northbound lanes.

A second Fort Saskatchewan RCMP officer attempted to stop the same vehicle, which actively evaded the officer and proceeded eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 16 at high rates of speed.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the Town of Lamont.

With the assistance of Strathcona and Redwater RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Police Dog Service (PDS) the four vehicle occupants were arrested on scene.

All four subjects are currently in custody, and charges are pending.