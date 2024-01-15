Morinville Jets take a pair of weekend wins

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

After ending a 12-game winning streak in a shootout loss on Wednesday night, the Morinville Jets bounced back with back-to-back wins on the weekend. On Friday night, the Jets defeated the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks 7-5 on the road and took down the Beverly Warriors 7-2 at home on Sunday night.

Friday night saw the Jets training 3-2 after one, and the same score twenty minutes later after a scoreless middle frame. But the Jets came out strong in the third, pocketing five to the Hawks pair to take the night 7-5.

Graeme Hampton earned five of the Jets’ seven goals, with Cody Laliberte and Cade Van Brabant picking up the other two.

On Sunday, the Jets built from a 1-0 first-period lead to a 3-2 lead after two. As on Friday night, the final period saw the Jets pile on the goals with another four to take the night 7-2.

Ryan Conquergood, Ethan Dechamplain and Kaden Rentz each picked up a pair of goals, with Owen Jesperson taking one.

The weekend wins brought the Jets to a 23-6-1 record, just six points behind the West Division’s top-ranked St. Albert Merchants.

The Jets have one game this week, a home-ice game on Sunday, Jan. 21, against the North Edmonton Red Wings. Game time is 4:30 p.m. at the Morinville AAA Arena.