Morinville Kings halted in 17-0 loss

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Senior AA Kings took their sixth consecutive loss on Saturday night after falling 17-0 to the Devon Barons on the road.

The Kings had a nearly impossible uphill battle after training 9-0 after twenty minutes.

Another 20 minutes on the clock gave Devon another five goals and the Kings an impossible 14-0 deficit to overcome in the final frame.

That period resulted in Devon pocketing another three to win the day 17-0.

At the end of the day, Devon had outshot the Kings 76-17.

Saturday’s loss brings the Kings to a 1-11-1 record and the bottom of the league with only three games left in the 16-game season.

Across 13 games, the Kings have scored 32 games or 2.46 per game, while giving up 120 or 9.23 per game.

The King’s next game is against Bonnyville at home on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.