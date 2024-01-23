Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools to Expand Preschool Program with Tree House Playschool Partnership

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

An early childhood education program, currently embedded at Neil M. Ross Catholic School and École Sacré Coeur in St. Albert, will expand this fall to include École Notre Dame School in Morinville if registration warrants.

On Monday morning, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools (GSACRD) announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Tree House Playschool, continuing a collaboration that enhances the preschool experience for young learners.

The Division says the collaboration will allow parents and caregivers to access high-quality preschool education within the GSACRD schools environment, creating what both parties view as a “seamless transition” for young learners.

In addition to Morinville, Tree House Playschool will open additional preschool program sites in Albert Lacombe Catholic School and J.J. Nearing Catholic School. Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools will continue offering program unit funding (PUF) for preschool students at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy in Morinville and Bertha Kennedy Catholic School and Holy Family Catholic School.

“We are so pleased to continue our collaboration with Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools by adding three new preschool sites in the fall,” said Tree House Playschool Program Director Jenny Drake in a media release on Monday. “Tree House Playschool aims to provide excellence in early learning – a quality, caring preschool experience that keeps students and families connected to their classrooms and communities for years to come. We will continue to learn and grow through this extended partnership.”

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services Catherine Giesbrect is also pleased with the proposed expansion. “At GSACRD, we are committed to providing a holistic and enriching educational experience for our students. The partnership with Tree House Playschool aligns seamlessly with our vision, bringing additional resources and expertise to our preschool programs.”