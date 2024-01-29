Sports Shorts: Kings fall to Pontiacs, Fillies take gold, Men’s Curling Bonspiel

Here is a quick recap of some of this past weekend’s sports activities

The Morinville Curling Club held its annual Men’s bonspiel over the weekend, assembling 16 teams for two days of competition. Finals were held on Sunday afternoon. Team Olsen took the A event, Team Borkovic took B, Assenheimer the C event, and Team McCagherty took the D event. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

The Sturgeon Fillies U15 team took gold in the Fire on Ice tournament in Fort Saskatchewan over the weekend. – photo courtesy Sturgeon Fillies.

Kings Fall To Pontiacs

The Morinville Senior AA Kings fell 11-5 to the Bonnyville Pontiacs in a game that was theirs to lose.

The Kings came out strong in the first period, responding to Bonnyville’s opening goal with a pair and then answering their second goal with three to end the first 20 5-2 in Morinville’s favour.

Whatever transpired between the periods, the Pontiacs came out hard in the middle frame, keeping the Kings off the board while pocketing six to reverse the game to 8-5 in their favour.

Bonnyville once again halted the Kings in the last period while pocketing three to take the game 11-5.

Over the contest, Bonnyville out-chanced the Kings 43-26.

Saturday night’s loss brings the Kings to a 1-12-1 record with two games left in the regular season.

Both games are away games on Friday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 4.

Despite being the bottom team in the league, the Kings will take to the playoffs in the best-of-five quarter-finals against either the Devon Barons (8-6-1) or the Westlock Warriors (8-7-0).