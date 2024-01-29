Morinville Jets secure fourth win in home game against Stony Plain Flyers

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets took their fourth consecutive win at home on Sunday night with a 9-2 win over the 11-20-4 Stony Plain Flyers.

The Jets were strong out of the gate, securing a 5-1 lead after one with goals from Cade Van Brabant, Jacob Klassen, Cody Laliberte, Graeme Hampton, and Nash Knowlton.

Braydin Maio, Hampton, and Knowlton each contributed a goal each to widen the Jets’ lead to 8-1 after two.

The final frame saw both sides pocket one, the Flyers midway through the period and The Jets’ Laliberte with 4:12 left on the clock to make it 9-2.

Sunday’s win brings the Jets to a 25-6-1 record with six games left in the regular season, 10 points ahead of the third-place North Edmonton Red Wings.

The Jets have gone 17 games without being defeated in regulation time. A twelve-game winning streak was halted by a 4-3 shootout loss to the Edmonton Mustangs on Jan. 10. Since then, the Jets have earned four straight wins. They will face the Mustangs (12-19-2) on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. at the Morinville AAA Arena.

We will have coverage of Tuesday’s home game and Wednesday’s road game early on Thursday.