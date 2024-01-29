UPDATED Notice: Morinville Implements Water Ban

UPDATED – 4 PM – Jan. 29

Updated as of 4 p.m. today, Morinville has now entered into “Water Demand Measure C,” out of an abundance of caution while EPCOR is conducting repairs at the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant. This measure helps to ensure Morinville maintains essential water service for firefighting and other essential services for the public, such as food preparation and sanitation.

Town operations are required to suspend all non-essential water usage, such as sewer flushing, firefighter hydrant training, fleet vehicle washing, or other heavy water use activities.

Residential, Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional customers are required to suspend all non-essential water usage and consumption.

Examples of essential water usage:

Food preparation

Sanitation (toilet flushing only when necessary)

Drinking water

Water usage for life-safety equipment

A water ban prohibits all non-essential water use. It differs from a water restriction, which requires a reduction of non-essential water use. Residents will be advised once the repair is completed and water consumption can return to normal.

Original PSA below

submitted by the Town of Morinville

Effective immediately, Morinville has entered into “Water Demand Measure B” in an effort to lessen non-essential water usage. The restriction is a precautionary measure while EPCOR is conducting repairs at the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant. During these repairs, there is a reduced available supply of water.

Until further notice, residents are asked to reduce or postpone all non-essential water use by:

Taking short five-minute showers

Postponing laundry and dishwashing

Waiting to fill hot tubs, pools or large aquariums

Turning off taps while shaving and brushing teeth

Flushing toilets only when necessary

Until further notice, Town operations will be reducing all non-essential water use by:

Suspending sewer flushing, firefighter hydrant training, or other heavy water use activities.

A water restriction requires reduction of non-essential water use. It differs from a water ban, which prohibits all non-essential water use. Residents will be advised once the repair is completed, and water consumption can return to normal.