Alberta receives CFIB’s top grade for red tape reduction

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

As part of their Red Tape Awareness Week, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its 14th Annual Red Tape Report Card, awarding Alberta the top spot for the second year in a row. Alberta and Nova Scotia were the only two provinces awarded an A grade by the business advocacy group. Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island received the lowest grade of D.

The symbolic award graded provincial governments in three categories of regulatory performance: regulatory accountability, the burden of regulation, and political priority of reducing red tape.

“After years of failing grades, the Alberta government has slowly climbed up the rankings and found itself in the top spot last year while maintaining its ranking this year,” said Annie Dormuth, provincial affairs director. “The government has demonstrated that with strong political leadership, progress can be made to reduce red tape for small businesses and all Albertans. While the government has made significant progress, we further challenge them to make red tape reduction part of the solution in other areas like healthcare and housing affordability.”

Below is the 2024 Red Tape Report Card grades:

Earlier in the week, the Government of Alberta held a press conference in St. Albert, updating the media on its goal of cutting one-third of red tape to “save Albertans time and money while simplifying procedures within government.”

To that end, the government says it has completed 700 red tape reduction initiatives since 2019, including form redesigns and program updates.

“Our attitude about red tape is simple: when we find it, we cut it. We’re proud that we’ve hit our one-third milestone, but we’re not done yet. We will continue to work with Albertans and industry experts to make changes that drive economic growth and job creation,” said Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction.