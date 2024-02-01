Albertans challenged to participate in Winter Walk Day

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Although the weather may be a little chillier next week, Albertans are encouraged to participate in Winter Walk Day on Wednesday, Feb. 7 by getting out doors and walking for at least fifteen minutes.

Winter Walk Day, a shared initiative between the Government of Alberta, SHAPE Alberta, Fitness Alberta, Alberta Recreation and Parks Association, Ever Active Schools, Alberta Blue Cross and Alberta Motor Association, saw a record 149,269 Albertans take part last year.

“The health benefits of walking and of getting outdoors in the fresh air are indisputable—and Winter Walk Day is the perfect blend of both,” Alberta Blue Cross Vice-President of Corporate Relations Brian Geislinger in a Jan. 31 media release. “We know that activity levels decline over the winter months as fewer people venture outdoors, which reiterates the importance of Winter Walk Day in encouraging Albertans to keep active through the winter months.”

Those looking to take part can register online at https://shapeab.ca/winter-walk-day/ and share their experience on social media using the hashtag #WinterWalkDay.