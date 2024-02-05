Kings end regular season with back-to-back losses

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

In the final weekend of the North Central Senior Hockey League (NCHL) regular season, the Morinville Kings took another pair of losses. The Kings fell to the Devon Barons 5-1 on Friday night and 1-0 by forfeiture to the Bonnyville Pontiacs on Sunday afternoon.

In their Friday game, the Barons outshot the Kings 45-28 across three periods, leading the first period one nothing and the second two one before accumulating three and keeping Morinville scoreless to take the day 5-1.

Sunday afternoon was the final game for the Kings and the last match of the NCHL regular season as the Kings were to take on the Pontiac in a game rescheduled from January. The Kings forfeited the game, giving the Pontiacs another two points on their season.

The Kings, who were in a rebuilding year, ended the regular season with a 1-14-1 record and not only the bottom spot of their division but the league overall. Unlike the CJHL, where the bottom team is out of playoffs, all NCHL teams take to the ice for the quarter-finals. The Morinville Kings will face the top-seated Devon Barons in a best-of-five series.

The Kings play their first playoff game on Friday, Feb. 9, at the Dale Fisher Arena. Game time is 8 p.m. Game two is in Morinville on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.