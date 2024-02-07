Connecting over coffee: Morinville seniors invited to meet local RCMP

From left: Manager of Community Safety Services and Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez, Town of Morinville General Manager, Community and Infrastructure Services Sharleen Edwards and Acting Staff Sergeant Lew Simms chat during the Coffee with a Cop event at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Nov. 1, 2023. The second Coffee with a Cop occurs at the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – MorinvilleNews.com File Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville RCMP wants to hear from local seniors, and the Detachment will hold its second Coffee with a Cop event in Morinville on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre.

Residents can drop by for a coffee and an informal talk with local RCMP, sharing questions, concerns and thoughts on policing in the community, ranging from traffic concerns to community crime and crime reduction strategies.

“We feel it is important for our community to get to know their RCMP officers, gain a better understanding of what the RCMP operations do for our community, and voice their questions or concerns, gaining some valuable insights on our local law enforcement,” said Manager of Community Safety Services and Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez in an email interview with MorinvilleNews.com.

The first Coffe With a Cop was an evening session held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Nov. 1, and Boddez said the Town and RCMP hope to do three per year.

“Our first one was planned for the community as a whole at the MCCC,” Boddez said of the fall event. “With this upcoming event, we decided to hold it at the Rendez-Vouz centre and give our seniors the opportunity to be involved in the discussions. Our third event will be held at the MCCC, “MyLoft,” and focus on our youth population and their participation and discussion with local RCMP officers.”

The Feb. 15 event occurs at the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre at 9913 104 Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.