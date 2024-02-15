Alberta RCMP reminds motorists to practice safe driving this Family Day

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

With an expected increase in traffic on provincial highways and roads over the Family Day long weekend as Albertans visit with friends and family, Alberta RCMP are reminding motorists to drive safely.

“The safety of Albertans is always our first priority,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Inspector Chris Romanchych in a media release Thursday. “Whether you are travelling to spend the holiday with family and friends or are simply out on your usual commute, let’s all make sure to follow the rules of the road so we can get to and from where we’re going safely.”

Alberta RCMP offers the following tips and reminders:

Do not drive while under the influence: Alcohol or drugs can impact your driving. Always make sure you have a safe way to get home.

Drive to conditions: The speed limit is the maximum speed in ideal conditions. Always make sure to slow down if there are things that may affect your driving like snow, ice, or poor visibility.

Be mindful of other road users: With winter in full swing, you can expect to see more people participating in winter extracurricular activities. Keep an eye out for ATVs or others who may be sharing the roads and shoulders.

Prepare before departing: Before you set out on the road, make sure your GPS, radio, electronics, and mirrors are all set up properly so you won’t be distracted while driving.

Use proper safety equipment and restraints: Make sure that everyone in the vehicle is properly secured in their seatbelts or child safety seats before driving. Also, if you’re going to be using an off-road vehicle, wear appropriate safety equipment like a helmet.

Let people know where you are: Before you leave, make sure that you tell your friends and family of the route you’re taking and when they can expect you.

For more traffic safety information, you can follow the Alberta RCMP on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.