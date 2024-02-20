Alberta government increases eligibility guidelines for Legal Aid 

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

In what it says is a bid to ensure more Albertans have access to crucial legal support, Alberta’s government has announced an increase in financial eligibility guidelines for Legal Aid Alberta. The move aims to empower vulnerable citizens with the legal assistance they need to navigate various legal challenges.

Legal Aid offers affordable legal services ranging from family law and immigration matters to criminal defense for lower-income individuals. The Government of Alberta is raising the qualifying income threshold, known as the financial eligibility guidelines, from $24,456 to $30,000 per year.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Mickey Amery, emphasized the importance of this step, stating, “Legal aid helps people in some of the most trying periods of their lives. Whether it’s a parent fighting for child support or a survivor of domestic violence fleeing an abusive partner, fairness before the courts shouldn’t depend on the size of a person’s bank account. Increasing the financial eligibility guidelines will allow more Albertans to qualify for legal aid and get the help they need when they need it.,” he said.

The adjustment in eligibility criteria is set to take effect on April 1, with the aim of extending legal aid services to more Albertans.

Gianpaolo (John) Panusa, President and CEO of Legal Aid Alberta, expressed his support for the initiative, noting, “Increasing access to our services means more Albertans will be able to get the help they need to deal with the complexities of the legal system.”

Legal Aid Alberta served 35,449 clients in the 2022-23 period. Funding for legal aid services comes from multiple sources, including the Government of Alberta, the Alberta Law Foundation, and the federal government.