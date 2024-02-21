Parking fees to rise at AHS facilities

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The UCP government says public parking rates that are set to rise on Apr. 1 at Alberta Health Services (AHS) facilities across the province are increasing to align with local markets and reflect inflation costs. Although those rates will vary by market, the government says daily rates will rise by $0.75 in large markets and $0.50 in smaller markets.

AHS facilities in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Leduc, St. Albert, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie, and Fort McMurray are specifically affected.

The government says public parking rates at AHS’ facilities have not been adjusted in more than eight years, and that fees must rise to cover costs of maintaining existing AHS parking structures and buildings.

The government says patients and visitors can obtain monthly and weekly parking passes at rates below market value and that compassionate parking passes are available to people facing financial hardship on a case-by-case basis.